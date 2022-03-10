Does Xi Jinping Look Worried?

IMAGE: It was a toss up between Xi and Li Keqiang when the elders in the Chinese Communist party had to choose who would succeed Hu Jintao as general secretary of the party, China's president and chairman of the central military commission back in 2006.

Li, who was close to Hu, lost out and had to settle for the premiership, a job that supervises the Chinese economy and monitors the nitty-gritty of adminstering such a large country with over a billion people and multiple ethnicities.