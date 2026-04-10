Mumbai Doctor Scammed Out of £10,000 by Cyber Criminals Impersonating Gas Company

A 72-year-old doctor in Mumbai fell victim to a sophisticated cyber scam involving fraudsters impersonating Mahanagar Gas Limited, resulting in a £10,000 loss.

Key Points A Mumbai doctor was scammed out of £10,000 by cyber criminals posing as Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel.

The scammers claimed the doctor had not paid his gas bill and threatened to discontinue supply.

The doctor was tricked into downloading a file that gave the criminals access to his bank account.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

A 72-year-old doctor was duped of Rs 10 lakh by cyber criminals posing as Mahanagar Gas Limited personnel, a police official said on Friday.

Dr Neelkamal Harishchandra Tandon received a call claiming he had not paid his gas bill and that supply to his residence would be discontinued, the Chembur police station official said.

"The caller asked him to download a file to complete the bill payment online. After he downloaded the link, the accused got access to his bank account. They transferred Rs 10 lakh from it to another account," the official said.

A case was lodged on Friday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he said.