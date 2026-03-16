Do not cross borders without embassy nod, India tells citizens in Iran

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, the Indian embassy in Tehran urgently advises Indian citizens in Iran to coordinate all border crossings with the embassy to avoid logistical and immigration complications.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 16, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points The Indian embassy warns of potential logistical and immigration issues for those who don't coordinate their travel.

India emphasizes the importance of contacting the embassy for assistance and guidance before any travel plans.

The advisory is issued amidst escalating tensions in the Gulf region involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Indian nationals in Iran are urged to follow official advisories and remain in touch with official channels for travel-related queries.

India on Monday asked its citizens currently in Iran not to approach or attempt to cross any land border for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without its knowledge and guidance are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.

"...All Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the embassy of India," the advisory said.

It said the embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.

"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it added.

The mission urged the Indian nationals in Iran to strictly follow its advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel.

The embassy also posted helpline numbers that Indian nationals could reach out to in case of travel-related queries or emergencies - Telephone: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 9128109109, +98 993 217 9359; E-mail: cons.tehrant@mea.gov.in.

Context of travel advisory

The advisory comes in the wake of recent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a massive joint attack on Iran and with Tehran's retaliation, the conflict has extended to the entire Gulf region.