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Home  » News » Delhi Metro Partners With Airtel Bank For NCMC Cards

Delhi Metro Partners With Airtel Bank For NCMC Cards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 10, 2026 21:23 IST

Delhi Metro and Airtel Payments Bank have launched co-branded National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to streamline payments across various transit systems in India, enhancing commuter convenience.

Key Points

  • Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC).
  • The NCMC cards enable seamless payments across metro systems, buses, and other transit networks nationwide.
  • The co-branded cards will be available at all Delhi Metro stations within the next 10 days.
  • Users can recharge the NCMC cards digitally through the Delhi Metro and Airtel applications.
  • This initiative promotes the adoption of NCMC cards and integrates digital payments with everyday mobility services.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay 'On-The-Go' National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) aimed at enabling seamless payments across metro systems, buses and other transit networks nationwide.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the DMRC headquarters in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas and other senior officials from both organisations, according to a statement.

 

Benefits of the New NCMC Cards

The co-branded debit and prepaid payment instrument cards for mass transit systems will allow commuters to pay for metro travel across multiple cities and transit systems using a single open-loop card, it said.

The corporation said the initiative marked a significant upgrade from the existing DMRC-issued cards, which are currently limited to the Delhi Metro network.

Availability and Recharge Options

The cards will be made available at all DMRC stations within the next 10 days, the corporation said and added that users will also be able to recharge the cards digitally through the DMRC and Airtel applications, reducing the need to queue at stations for top-ups.

"DMRC has consistently focused on adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger convenience. This exclusive partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and the introduction of co-branded NCMC cards will enable seamless and interoperable travel for commuters not only within the Delhi Metro network but also across multiple transit systems nationwide," Kumar said.

Vision for Modern Urban Mobility

Biswas said the partnership reflected a shared vision to simplify and modernise urban mobility through secure digital solutions.

"With the launch of the co-branded 'On-The-Go' NCMC cards, we are enabling commuters to experience seamless travel across transit systems, while advancing the larger ambition of 'One Nation, One Card' for India," he said.

DMRC said the existing cards issued by it will continue to function as usual and that it will further promote the adoption of NCMC cards in the future.

The initiative marks a broader push towards integrating digital payments with everyday mobility services to create a more seamless commuter experience, the corporation added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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