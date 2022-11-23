News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DMK replaces Kanimozhi as women's wing chief, retains Stalin's son

DMK replaces Kanimozhi as women's wing chief, retains Stalin's son

Source: PTI
November 23, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a series of appointments, including retaining party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi as its youth wing secretary, and replaced Kanimozhi with Helen Davidson in the women's wing.

Kanimozhi was last month named as the party's deputy general secretary.

 

Davidson replaces the Lok Sabha MP as the DMK's women's wing secretary, according to an announcement from the party's general secretary and state Minister Duraimurugan.

Udhayanidhi is legislator from the city's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly segment.

Duraimurugan announced the appointment of nine deputy secretaries to the youth wing.

The party also announced appointing members to different posts in the women's wing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Karunanidhi's legacy is retaining India's plurality'
'Karunanidhi's legacy is retaining India's plurality'
Stalin goes with experience, expertise
Stalin goes with experience, expertise
'Dravidian parties have compromised on many issues'
'Dravidian parties have compromised on many issues'
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Border violence: Meghalaya to seek probe by NIA, CBI
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mamata and Stalin meet, say politics not discussed

Mamata and Stalin meet, say politics not discussed

At MPs' relay fast: Food by parties, toilet in Parl

At MPs' relay fast: Food by parties, toilet in Parl

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances