DMK MP booked for assaulting pastor, party issues show cause notice

An FIR was filed on Tuesday against ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP S Gnanathiraviam and several others in connection with an assault on a pastor in Thirunelveli, the police said.

IMAGE: DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Photograph: Courtesy, S Gnanathiraviam/Twitter

The DMK has sent a show cause notice to the MP seeking his explanation and warned of disciplinary action if the directive was not complied within seven days.

The attack on pastor Godfrey Noble on Monday, allegedly by supporters of the MP, was reportedly due to 'differences' between two groups associated with the Thirunelveli Church of South India (CSI) diocese, in matters related to administration.

Besides the 58-year old parliamentarian, others who have been named in the FIR include Jay Singh, Moonradaippu John and Michael associated with a church group. Gnanathiraviam was elected from Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and he is a member of the church.

IPC sections relating to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and abetment have been slapped on them following a complaint from Noble, they said.

The ruling party, refraining from making any direct reference to the incident, said it has received complaint alleging Gnanathiraviam brought disrepute to the party and hindered its growth. Hence, a letter has been sent to him seeking his explanation within seven days.