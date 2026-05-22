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Home  » News » DMK MLA Faces Attempt To Murder Charge After Election Clash

DMK MLA Faces Attempt To Murder Charge After Election Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 21:49 IST

DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu faces serious charges, including attempted murder, after a violent clash erupted during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, escalating political tensions.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu and his supporters are booked for attempted murder following a clash during Tamil Nadu elections.
  • The case originates from an altercation between TVK and DMK functionaries in the Harbour constituency.
  • TVK candidate Sinora Ashok filed a complaint alleging assault by Sekar Babu and his cadres.
  • Accused are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act.
  • A protection petition filed by Ashok in the Madras High Court was closed after police confirmed adequate security.

A case has been registered against DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu and his supporters under various charges, including attempt to murder, following a clash during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Election Clash

The case stems from an altercation involving functionaries of the TVK and DMK in the Harbour constituency.

 

According to the police, the North Beach police registered the FIR following a complaint by TVK candidate Sinora Ashok, who alleged that Sekar Babu and his cadres assaulted her party members in the Mannadi area.

The confrontation reportedly began near a polling station over allegations that outsiders were being housed at a local party office. Police intervened to bring the situation under control after tension prevailed in the area.

Charges Filed Against The Accused

"The accused have been booked under six sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, including charges related to attempted murder, unlawful assembly, and criminal intimidation," a police official said.

While Sekar Babu's name was not initially in the complaint, he was booked following further inquiry and directives from election authorities, he added.

Security Measures And Investigation

Meanwhile, a related protection petition filed by Ashok in the Madras High Court was closed after police confirmed adequate security had been provided to her.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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