DMK MLA Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Election Clash

DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu faces serious charges, including attempted murder, after a violent clash during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about election-related violence.

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Key Points DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu and his supporters are booked for attempted murder following a clash during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The case originates from an altercation between TVK and DMK functionaries in the Harbour constituency.

TVK candidate Sinora Ashok filed a complaint alleging assault by Sekar Babu and his cadres.

Accused are booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

A protection petition filed by Ashok in the Madras High Court was closed after police confirmed adequate security.

A case has been registered against DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu and his supporters under various charges, including attempt to murder, following a clash during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, police said on Friday.

The case stems from an altercation involving functionaries of the TVK and DMK in the Harbour constituency.

Details of the Complaint Against DMK MLA

According to the police, the North Beach police registered the FIR following a complaint by TVK candidate Sinora Ashok, who alleged that Sekar Babu and his cadres assaulted his party members in the Mannadi area.

The confrontation reportedly began near a polling station over allegations that outsiders were being housed at a local party office. Police intervened to bring the situation under control after tension prevailed in the area.

Charges Filed and Investigation Details

"The accused have been booked under six sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, including charges related to attempted murder, unlawful assembly, and criminal intimidation," a police official said.

While Sekar Babu's name was not initially in the complaint, he was booked following further inquiry and directives from election authorities, he added.

Meanwhile, a related protection petition filed by Ashok in the Madras High Court was closed after police confirmed adequate security had been provided to him.

Further investigation is underway.