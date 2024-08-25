News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DMK govt reclaimed 6K acre of temple land worth Rs 5600 cr: Udhayanidhi

DMK govt reclaimed 6K acre of temple land worth Rs 5600 cr: Udhayanidhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 25, 2024 21:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday listed out various initiatives, including reclaiming of temple lands by the state government, in the past three years and said the party rule has been the "golden period" of the Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu youth welfare and sports development minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses a religious conference on Lord Muruga in Palani, Tamil Nadu, August 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virtually addressing the 'Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Manadu', a religious conference on Lord Muruga being held at Palani in Dindigul district, he also said the DMK government does not come in the way of anybody's faith and respects the feelings of all.

 

The conference was organised by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, and Palani is one of the six holy abodes of Lord Muruga.

"The DMK rule is the golden period of the HR&CE department. It was during the rule of the Justice Party, the starting point of the DMK, that a law was enacted and right to worship ensured," Udhayanidhi said.

He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been implementing a number of initiatives through the HR&CE department since the DMK came to power in 2021.

They include consecration of about 1,400 temples, reclaiming 6,000 acres of temple lands worth Rs 5,600 crore and feeding over one lakh devotees daily across temples in the state.

"Dravidam means everything for all. It doesn't ignore anyone but unites everyone and the best example is the appointment of tenple archakas (priests) from all castes," the minister added.

The Stalin-led "Dravida model government" is conducting this conference only after making many "achievements" in the past three years in the HR&CE department, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stalin Draws Up Line Of DMK Succession
Stalin Draws Up Line Of DMK Succession
Stalin gets bail in 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' case
Stalin gets bail in 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' case
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event
Duplantis raises the bar again, sets new world record
Duplantis raises the bar again, sets new world record
Kerala police to probe abuse of women in film field
Kerala police to probe abuse of women in film field
Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row
Photo of jailed actor Darshan's hang-out sparks row
Formula 1: McLaren's Lando Norris wins Dutch GP
Formula 1: McLaren's Lando Norris wins Dutch GP

More like this

Will Udhayanidhi Stalin be made Tamil Nadu deputy CM?

Will Udhayanidhi Stalin be made Tamil Nadu deputy CM?

Will It Be Congress Out, BJP In For DMK?

Will It Be Congress Out, BJP In For DMK?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances