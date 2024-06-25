Udhayanidhi Stalin gets bail in 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' case

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was granted bail on Tuesday by a Bengaluru court for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks to the media on the Sanatan Dharma controversy, Chennai, September 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader appeared before the 42nd additional chief metropolitan magistrate following a notice to him based on a petition by social activist Paramesh for his remark.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the sports and youth affairs portfolio in Tamil Nadu, got the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The case has been posted to August 8.

Udhayanidhi is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be 'eradicated' like malaria and dengue.

The statement had drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters.