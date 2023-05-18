DKS proposes, Siddaramaiah elected Karnataka CLP leader

A meeting of the Congress legislature party (CLP) on Thursday formally elected Siddaramaiah as its leader and the next chief minister of Karnataka.

IMAGE: D K Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala greet Siddaramaiah on being elected as Karnataka CLP leader, as Sushilkumar Shinde and Jitendra Singh watch on, Bengaluru, May 18, 2023. Photograph: KPCC on Twitter

Ending days of suspense, the Congress central leadership earlier on Thursday announced that Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister, while state party chief D K Shivakumar would be his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

The meeting of newly-elected Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs, which took place at Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, was also attended by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and two other central observers -- former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh.

According to Surjewala, Shivakumar moved a resolution to elect Siddaramaiah as the new leader of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka. All the members of CLP endorsed it unanimously.

Following this, Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar and other Congress leaders met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan here and staked his claim to form the government in the state.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were in a tight race for the top post, will take oath on May 20 at 12.30 pm along with a group of ministers-designate.

The CLP had earlier met on May 14, a day after the announcement of the poll results, during which a one-line resolution was passed authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide on the new chief minister.

The three central observers who had come that day had also gathered opinions of the MLAs, which they shared with Kharge.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.