Rediff.com  » News » Disqualification case: MLAs of 2 Sena factions get notices

Disqualification case: MLAs of 2 Sena factions get notices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2023 13:17 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other state MLAS offer prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati in November 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The development comes a day after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.

"Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction," Narwekar told PTI.

 

Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena-UBT approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously.

MLA Sunil Prabhu had, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde's rebellion, the court said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
How BJP can retain power even if Shinde's disqualified
15 Shiv Sena MLAs To Rejoin Uddhav?
'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'
17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!
Jim Sarb Is SCREAMING For...
How Air India Got Funds To Buy Planes
'Everyone praises my dance, but...'
