100 displaced Manipuris stopped from returning homes

100 displaced Manipuris stopped from returning homes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 16, 2025 13:40 IST
July 16, 2025 13:40 IST

Security forces on Wednesday stopped nearly 100 internally displaced people in Manipur from returning to their villages in Dolaithabi in Imphal East district, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, they were stopped from going back to their native places, a senior officer said.

The IDPs, who were staying in a relief camp near Sajiwa in Imphal East district, moved towards Doilaithabi to return to their native villages, he said.

"They were stopped near Pukhao Tezpur, around 2.5 km from Dolaithabi, to prevent any untoward incident," the police officer said.

 

Dolaithabi lies in a 'sensitive fringe zone' and had witnessed several attacks from neighbouring hill areas of Kangpokpi district when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The police also said that adequate security measures have been put in place, and one company of CRPF women personnel has also been deployed.

The district administration and senior police officers are presently engaging in dialogue with local leaders to find an amicable solution to the issue.

The situation remains peaceful and is under control, the officer said.

The overall law and order situation is being closely monitored by senior officers to ensure continued stability, he said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the wake of the ethnic violence.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

