Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2025 16:16 IST

Satish Salian, father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Tuesday, submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police demanding the registration of a case against Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray. Photograph: @AUThackeray/X

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter and former manager of actor Sushant Rajput in June 2020.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

 

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition will likely come up for hearing in the first week of April.

Aaditya Thackeray had said he would respond to the allegations in court.

"I am expecting justice for my daughter," Satish Salian told reporters after submitting a written complaint to the JCP.

"I won't speak now. I am feeling dizzy," he said.

His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, said a written complaint was submitted to the Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad, six days before Bollywood star Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
