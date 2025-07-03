Disha Salian case: Aaditya Thackeray maintains silence

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray, who has been targeted by the opposition in the Disha Salian death case, on Thursday refused to respond to the police affidavit that refuted any foul play in the former celebrity manager's death, saying he has chosen silence despite attempts to defame him.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

His bete noire and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, however, said Salian will get justice as 'picture abhi baaki hai' (the film is not over yet).

Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of Mumbai. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The Mumbai police last month submitted an affidavit in the Bombay high court stating that Salian committed suicide and no foul play has been found in her death.

She had jumped off the window of a flat out of her own volition, and the post-mortem report mentions no signs of sexual and/or physical assault on the deceased. She was under tremendous mental stress due to a dispute with her family and also because her business deals were not working out, the affidavit said.

Her father Satish Salian had, however, filed a petition in the high court in March this year, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his daughter's death and an FIR against Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray.

Salian's HC petition alleged that 'Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons'.

On Thursday, when reporters asked Thackeray on the Vidhan Bhavan premises about the police affidavit about no foul play in the death case, he said, "For the last five years, certain individuals have tried to tarnish my image. I never responded to them at that time and I will not respond now either."

Responding to Thackeray's comments, Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane said the matter was still pending before the court.

Speaking on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Rane said, "The news being reported is based on the SIT affidavit dated June 17. However, Disha Salian's father has since filed another affidavit challenging it. So, the case is not over yet."

"The court's observations on the SIT report should not be interpreted in isolation. The allegations made by Disha's father are serious, and the matter is sub judice. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16," he said.

When asked whether the allegations against Thackeray were politically motivated, Rane said, "It is not about politics. Disha Salian's father lost his daughter. He named Aaditya Thackeray and Dino Morea. Is he (Disha's father) joining politics now?"

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanding an apology from him, he said, "Why should I apologise for seeking justice for Disha Salian?"

After Satish Salian moved the HC in March, Rane had demanded action against Thackeray and said he should resign.

Using a popular film dialogue, the BJP leader said, "Picture abhi baaki hai...Disha Salian will get justice."

Welcoming a complaint of defamation filed by Thackeray in this connection, Rane said, "I welcome it. Let the truth come out in court."

The minister also claimed that Thackeray's affidavit described him as a social worker and industrialist, omitting the fact that he is a sitting MLA.

"There is a petition against him for hiding his status as a legislator," Rane said.