News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Rediff News
All News
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Disgraceful': India condemns Glasgow gurudwara incident

'Disgraceful': India condemns Glasgow gurudwara incident

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 20:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's High Commission to the United Kingdom on Saturday said it has reported to authorities in the UK the 'disgraceful incident' at the Glasgow Gurudwara where elements from outside Scotland 'deliberately disrupted' a planned interaction organised for the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami. Photograph: ANI Photo

'On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. This interaction was to discuss community and consular issues,' the High Commission of India, London said in a statement on Saturday.

The High Commission further said that it has reported 'this disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police'.

 

Multiple community organisations including the organisers, comprising senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members and a member of the Scottish Parliament, have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits, the statement read.

'They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival,' it said.

The Indian Mission also stated that one of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner's car door -– 'a matter that will require suitable police consideration'.

The Indian mission in London also said that due to the quick reaction of one of the organisers, who physically intervened at the car door, 'a bigger incident was avoided'.

The statement was released after purported social media videos showed Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the gurdwara located on Albert Drive in Glasgow reportedly by pro-Khalistani elements who blocking the Indian envoy from entering the gurudwara.

Government sources earlier on Saturday said that India had raised the issue with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police.

"Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument," the sources had said.

The latest incident comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar this June outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
My diplomats are unsafe in Canada: Jaishankar in US
My diplomats are unsafe in Canada: Jaishankar in US
Indian-Americans demand security for Hindus in Canada
Indian-Americans demand security for Hindus in Canada
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
Kartik wins silver; Gulveer bags bronze in 10000m
TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses
TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Hockey: Indian men's team hand Pak crushing defeat
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' ends, 600 trains affected
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' ends, 600 trains affected
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists

How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists

Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth

Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances