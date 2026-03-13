HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India Boosts Disaster Relief: Centre Approves ₹1,912 Crore Aid

India Boosts Disaster Relief: Centre Approves ₹1,912 Crore Aid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 12:11 IST

The Indian government has approved ₹1,912.99 crore in financial aid to support states and union territories recovering from devastating floods, landslides, and cyclones, reinforcing its commitment to disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Centre has approved ₹1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance for states and UTs affected by natural disasters.
  • The aid will support Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Jammu and Kashmir following floods, landslides, and cyclones.
  • This financial assistance is in addition to funds already provided to states through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
  • The Centre has released significant funds under SDRF, NDRF, SDMF and NDMF to various states during the Financial Year 2025-26.

The Centre has approved Rs 1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone 'Montha' in 2025, an official statement said on Friday.

The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.

 

According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

Breakdown of Financial Aid

Of the total amount, Rs 341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 778.67 crore for Gujarat, Rs 288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 158.41 crore for Nagaland and Rs 330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

This assistance is over and above the funds already released to states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), it said.

Additional Funds Released

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Centre has released Rs 20,735 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and Rs 3,628.18 crore to 21 states under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), it said.

In addition, Rs 5,373.20 crore has been released to 23 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), while Rs 1,189.56 crore has been provided to 21 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), it said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Govt approves Rs 4,382 cr as calamity assistance to 6 states
Govt approves Rs 4,382 cr as calamity assistance to 6 states
Flood-ravaged Jammu Kashmir to get Rs 2,437-crore aid from Centre
Flood-ravaged Jammu Kashmir to get Rs 2,437-crore aid from Centre
India Is A Good Neighbour. Find Out Why
India Is A Good Neighbour. Find Out Why
Drought hits 52 districts in three states
Drought hits 52 districts in three states
Modi pledges Rs 800 billion in relief and development for Kashmir
Modi pledges Rs 800 billion in relief and development for Kashmir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Sidharth Malhotra Seen at Shoot Location in Mumbai0:38

Sidharth Malhotra Seen at Shoot Location in Mumbai

Magical Snowfall at Atal Tunnel Near Rohtang Pass0:47

Magical Snowfall at Atal Tunnel Near Rohtang Pass

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO