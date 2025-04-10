HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India Is A Good Neighbour. Find Out Why

India Is A Good Neighbour. Find Out Why

By Archis Mohan, Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 08:39 IST

x

India's disaster relief assistance has increased substantially in recent years, from Rs 1.60 crore in FY23 to Rs 41.18 crore in FY24, and Rs 27.88 cr in FY25 (until January 2025).

IMAGE: Indian Navy ship INS Ghariyal departs with 442 metric tonnes of essential food items for Myanmar under Operation Brahma, April 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6.

India's assistance to Sri Lanka increased by 112 per cent between financial year 2023-2024 (FY24) and FY25 (until January), but has declined significantly to Bangladesh, where violent protests forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister and seek refuge in India last August. (see chart 1).

In the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar, India has sent aid for its eastern neighbour.

India's disaster relief assistance has increased substantially in recent years, from Rs 1.60 crore in FY23 to Rs 41.18 crore in FY24, and Rs 27.88 cr in FY25 (until January 2025).

 

In addition to its development assistance, India has offered new loans, under the Lines of Credit (LOCs) and Concessional Financing Scheme (CFS), through a lending bank to six partner countries between January 2022 and January 2025.

The total amount of loans -- under LOCs and CFS -- offered to these partner countries during this period stands at over $3.73 billion.

This excludes disbursements for on-going projects under earlier LOCs.

The six partner countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Myanmar.

Over the years, out of the total LOCs of $32 billion under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India has extended LOCs worth $7.8 billion to Bangladesh, $1.65 billion to Nepal, over $ 2 billion to Sri Lanka, $745 million to Myanmar and $1.43 billion to Maldives.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Archis Mohan, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'
'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'
'May Allah bless them': Indian rescuers win hearts
'May Allah bless them': Indian rescuers win hearts
India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh
India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh
Maldives to Receive MVR 1.6 bn from India in 2025
India Offers USD 3.73 Billion Loans to 6 Countries

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

VIDEOS

Crown Prince of Dubai visits Bombay Stock Exchange1:04

Crown Prince of Dubai visits Bombay Stock Exchange

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai0:36

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD