'Difficult days' ahead, Israel warns its citizens

Israel is bracing for potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, extending nationwide restrictions and holding high-level security meetings to address the escalating threat.

IMAGE: People walk to take cover in a shelter after Iran sent a barrage of missiles towards Israel, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2026. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Nationwide restrictions in Israel are to remain in place, Israel Defence Forces Home Front commander said on Wednesday, warning citizens of "difficult days" ahead due to expected attacks from Iran and Hezbollah.

The Home Front Command's guidelines currently prohibit educational activities but permit gatherings of up to 50 people, provided there is timely access to a shelter.

Workplaces can also operate under the same conditions.

"Difficult days and days of trial are ahead of us," Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, Head of the IDF's Home Front Command, said.

"We in the Home Front Command weigh the defensive policy every day, alongside the central consideration of safeguarding the security of Israel's citizens, alongside maintaining the national continuity and functioning of the Israeli economy and the education systems," Klapper said, adding, "Therefore, the policy remains unchanged for now".

The current restrictions will remain in place until Saturday at 8 pm, when the Home Front Command will make another assessment.

Upcoming Security Meetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting of the restricted cabinet on Wednesday at 9 pm with the participation of the heads of the security establishment.

This will be followed by the meeting of the expanded political-security cabinet on Thursday at 8 pm.