News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Delhi cops nabbed Air India 'peeing' incident accused

How Delhi cops nabbed Air India 'peeing' incident accused

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2023 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The man accused of urinating on a co-passenger on board a flight of Air India from New York to Delhi, switched off his mobile phone and went incommunicado after the incident got reported in the media.

IMAGE: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

A police officer said, "After registering the FIR into the matter, we started tracking his location which was found in Bengaluru. However, his phone was switched off when we tried to contact him."

The accused, who has been identified as Shankar Mishra, was arrested from Bengaluru, police said.

Mishra allegedly urinated on a senior citizen woman in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2023.

 

The FIR was registered on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

"Mishra in the IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress," Ravi Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Police.

He was staying at his relative's in Bengaluru.

His last location was found in Bangalore on January 3 after which he switched off his mobile phone.

Shankar Mishra was using a taxi to travel to Bangalore.

The travel history of Shankar Mishra was extracted from where he used to come from the office in Bangalore, and the route by which he used to reach his office in Bangalore was followed.

Late at night Shankar Mishra's location was found in Mysore, by the time Delhi Police reached there, Shankar Mishra had alighted from the taxi, and the driver of the taxi was interrogated which yielded some leads.

Shankar Mishra had stayed many times before at the place where he was arrested, so the Delhi Police reached there and then he was caught.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers
Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Check out Neeraj Chopra's New Year resolution
Check out Neeraj Chopra's New Year resolution
Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel
Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel
Hockey WC: Australia hot favourite to top pool A
Hockey WC: Australia hot favourite to top pool A
Consumption, infra investments show recovery
Consumption, infra investments show recovery
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Air India reviews liquor policy; pilot, crew grounded

Air India reviews liquor policy; pilot, crew grounded

AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case

AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances