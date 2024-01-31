News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Didn't like name INDIA': Nitish targets Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 31, 2024 14:08 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was 'nonsensical'.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media in Patna. Photograph: ANI

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, Kumar, also the Janata Dal-United president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP "provided him with a way out".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
