'Didn't like name INDIA': Nitish targets Rahul

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was 'nonsensical'.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media in Patna. Photograph: ANI

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, Kumar, also the Janata Dal-United president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP "provided him with a way out".