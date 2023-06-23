News
Rediff.com  » News » Did Modi take a veiled dig at Rahul during address to Congress

Did Modi take a veiled dig at Rahul during address to Congress

By Kumar Rakesh
June 23, 2023 11:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the members of the United States Congress for coming together to celebrate their country's ties with India, saying there must be a contest of ideas at home but people must also come together as one while speaking for the nation.

IMAGE: US Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy listen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of the Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 22, 2023. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Modi's remarks in his address to a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's frequent swipes at his government during his visits abroad, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has often projected as the opposition leader's bid to malign the country from foreign soil to target the central government.

 

The prime minister's remarks were perceived to be an attack on the Congress leader.

Modi told US lawmakers, "I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between the world's two great democracies -- India and the United States.

"I am happy to help out whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus. There will be -- and there must be -- a contest of ideas at home. But, we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation. And, you have shown that you can do it. Congratulations!"

Addressing the US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Modi said, "Being a citizen of a vibrant democracy myself, I can admit one thing Mister Speaker -- you have a tough job! I can relate to the battles of passion, persuasion and policy."

Gandhi was recently in the United States and often criticised the Modi government's handling of issues at home.

Kumar Rakesh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
