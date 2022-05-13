News
Did Rahul Travel 2nd Class To Udaipur?

Did Rahul Travel 2nd Class To Udaipur?

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: May 13, 2022 09:37 IST
The Congress's three-day Chintan Shivir begins on Friday in Udaipur.

There is talk that Rahul Gandhi will accept the party presidency at the end of the Congress conference. As he left for Udaipur, Congress workers turned up in large numbers at the Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi to see him off.

Did Rahul travel second class to Udaipur? Please click on the images and decide

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi on Thursday evening from where party leaders will board a train to Udaipur.
It appears he is heading for a second class compartment. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Railway porters greet Rahul on board the train to Udaipur.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Chintan Shivir: Cong to focus on time-bound revival
Modiji, A Sure Shot Way To Win 2024
Uttam's Take: Waiting For High Command
'I don't think one Rajapaksa can survive this storm'
What's Justin Gatlin Doing In India?
Is This Mira's Best Holiday Outfit Yet?
OTT This Week: Matrix. Masala. Mysteries
The War Against Coronavirus

