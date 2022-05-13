Did Rahul Travel 2nd Class To Udaipur?

The Congress's three-day Chintan Shivir begins on Friday in Udaipur.

There is talk that Rahul Gandhi will accept the party presidency at the end of the Congress conference. As he left for Udaipur, Congress workers turned up in large numbers at the Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi to see him off.

Did Rahul travel second class to Udaipur? Please click on the images and decide

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Sarai Rohilla railway station in Delhi on Thursday evening from where party leaders will board a train to Udaipur.

It appears he is heading for a second class compartment. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Railway porters greet Rahul on board the train to Udaipur.

