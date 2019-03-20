rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Dhavalikar, Sardesai appointed Goa deputy CMs

Dhavalikar, Sardesai appointed Goa deputy CMs

March 20, 2019 19:46 IST

Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijay Sardesai (pictured) were on Wednesday appointed deputy chief ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa.

 

A notification issued by Varsha Naik, Under Secretary in the General Administration department, said the two are being appointed as deputy chief ministers with immediate effect.

Dhavalikar belongs to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Sardesai is chief of Goa Forward Party. The two parties are part of the BJP-led state government, formed on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use