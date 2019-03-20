Dhavalikar, Sardesai appointed Goa deputy CMs

March 20, 2019 19:46 IST

Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijay Sardesai (pictured) were on Wednesday appointed deputy chief ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa.

A notification issued by Varsha Naik, Under Secretary in the General Administration department, said the two are being appointed as deputy chief ministers with immediate effect.

Dhavalikar belongs to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Sardesai is chief of Goa Forward Party. The two parties are part of the BJP-led state government, formed on Tuesday.