HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Dharmasthala case: SIT recovers skeletal remains near Netravati ghats

Dharmasthala case: SIT recovers skeletal remains near Netravati ghats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 19:13 IST

x

A Special Investigation Team probing the Dharmasthala case has reportedly recovered skeletal remains during a search operation in Banglegudda forest, near the Netravati bathing ghats in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to officials, the recovery was made in an area previously marked as a possible evidence site during earlier witness depositions.

The SIT personnel collected the bones and sent them for forensic examination.

 

The development follows earlier claims by local leader Vitthal Gowda, uncle of the deceased Soujanya, who had stated that decomposed bodies or skeletal remains were visible in the same region when he was brought there for inspection.

Sowjanya, a 17-year-old college student, was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Dharmasthala.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the latest discovery corresponds exactly to the location identified by him.

Search operations are continuing in the dense Banglegudda forest zone to determine if additional remains or material evidence can be traced.

The SIT officials indicated that the area may yield more bodies or crucial leads in connection with the case.

The remains will undergo scientific analysis to establish identity, time of death, and possible cause. Officials added that further details would be made public once the forensic results are available.

The Dharmasthala case, which has attracted public attention, involves allegations of custodial lapses and mishandling of evidence. The fresh discovery of skeletons is expected to provide a new direction to the ongoing SIT inquiry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held
Twist in Dharmasthala case, 'mass burial' complainant held
Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed
Dharmasthala: Woman who 'faked' daughter's disappearance quizzed
Dharmasthala rape-murder: Mother files new complaint
Dharmasthala rape-murder: Mother files new complaint
Dharmasthala 'burial' case: K'taka may replace SIT chief
Dharmasthala 'burial' case: K'taka may replace SIT chief
Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicising Dharmasthala case
Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicising Dharmasthala case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

webstory image 2

India's 75 Plus Politicians...

webstory image 3

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

VIDEOS

African female cheetah joins male coalition at MP's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary0:36

African female cheetah joins male coalition at MP's...

Massive Crowd Greets PM Modi on 75th B'day Roadshow in MP2:56

Massive Crowd Greets PM Modi on 75th B'day Roadshow in MP

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV