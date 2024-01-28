News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dhanyawad Tejashwi: RJD puts out ads in Bihar

Dhanyawad Tejashwi: RJD puts out ads in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2024 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Faced with the possibility of imminent loss of power in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Sunday put out full-page advertisements in newspapers to "thank" its young leader Tejashwi Yadav for his contributions as the deputy chief minister.

"Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi," say the advertisements put out in Hindi, from "state unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Mahagathbandhan Parivar", in an obvious bid to boost the image of the 34-year-old leader, whose father Lalu Prasad heads the party.

 

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly polls, ended up in the opposition since the Mahagathbandhan, which includes Congress and three Left parties, fell short of a majority.

It tasted power in August 2022, following a realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal-United president, who had dumped the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which he is likely to join again.

In the last few days of political turmoil, the party has been pleading with Kumar to "clear the confusion" while claiming that it will make "no attempts to pull down the government".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA
Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA
Allies nudge Nitish to clear the air, JD-U says...
Allies nudge Nitish to clear the air, JD-U says...
Nitish's swipe at dynasty didn't target RJD: JD-U
Nitish's swipe at dynasty didn't target RJD: JD-U
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Nitish seeks time to meet guv amid talks of 'switch'
Nitish seeks time to meet guv amid talks of 'switch'
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Only Nitish knows what he is going to do'

'Only Nitish knows what he is going to do'

Nitish set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday

Nitish set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances