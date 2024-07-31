News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dhankhar objects to criticism of RSS in Rajya Sabha

Dhankhar objects to criticism of RSS in Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 31, 2024 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday defended Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the House saying it has 'unimpeachable credentials' and is doing 'national service', as he took umbrage to remarks by a Samajwadi Party MP.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

During the Question Hour, SP's Ramji Lal Suman said RSS affiliation was the criterion for the government in selecting the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

At this point, Dhankhar ordered that the comments will not go on record.

 

"I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly," he said.

He continued, "It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that RSS as an organisation has been contributing for national welfare, our culture, and everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation which is acting in this manner."

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge defended Suman saying if a member was speaking within the rules and not violating any rule, he or she should not be prevented from making his statement.

He went on to state that what Suman said was 'correct' and what Dhankhar was doing was not right.

The chairman said Kharge has indicated that the chair can intervene when there is transgression of rules.

"I agree with that. The member wasn't transgressing rules, he was trampling on the Constitution of India," he said.

"I will not permit a member to single out an organisation which is doing national service. This is a violation of the Constitution."

He went on to state that Suman's statement was a violation of Fundamental Rights and the Constitution.

"I declare that the member raised the issue which is not only against the rule (but also) against the Constitution of India," he said.

"RSS has all right to contribute to the national growth, for national development.

"To take exception that a member of this organisation cannot participate in the development of the nation is not only unconstitutional but beyond the rules," he said.

Dhankhar said RSS is an organisation which is 'a global think tank of the highest order'.

"I will not permit honourable member to single out an organisation which is doing national service," he further said, adding: "Under part 3 of the Constitution, this organisation RSS has all the rights to contribute for national growth, for national development."

He then called the next question to be taken up but again spoke on the RSS issue.

Dhankhar said he has noticed 'people are engaging in divisive activities', adding that 'this is a pernicious design, a sinister mechanism to run down the growth of the country'.

"I have reflected on several occasions that attempts being made within the country and outside to taint, tarnish, and demean our institutions, constitutional institutions, is to be deprecated by all of us. If we fail to do it, our silence on this occasion will resonate in our ears for years to come," he said.

"I have thoughtfully, after taking constitutional essence, constitutional spirit, rules of the house, ruled that any such observation is not only offensive to the Constitution, but offensive to the growth trajectory of the nation. Any organisation, including RSS, is duly entitled to contribute to the journey of this nation," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No one in the RSS questions the Constitution anymore'
'No one in the RSS questions the Constitution anymore'
RSS leader takes U-turn after 'arrogant' dig at BJP
RSS leader takes U-turn after 'arrogant' dig at BJP
Budget: RSS and affiliates seek I-T cut, robot tax
Budget: RSS and affiliates seek I-T cut, robot tax
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 5
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 5
No rethinking on support for Chinese: Piyush Goyal
No rethinking on support for Chinese: Piyush Goyal
Red alert as downpour hits Delhi, 10 flights diverted
Red alert as downpour hits Delhi, 10 flights diverted
Sundar lauds SKY's leadership, boldness as captain
Sundar lauds SKY's leadership, boldness as captain

More like this

'RSS keeps away from politics but has views on issues of national interest'

'RSS keeps away from politics but has views on issues of national interest'

'RSS has taken a new birth'

'RSS has taken a new birth'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances