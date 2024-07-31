Dhankhar objects to criticism of RSS in Rajya Sabha

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday defended Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the House saying it has 'unimpeachable credentials' and is doing 'national service', as he took umbrage to remarks by a Samajwadi Party MP.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

During the Question Hour, SP's Ramji Lal Suman said RSS affiliation was the criterion for the government in selecting the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

At this point, Dhankhar ordered that the comments will not go on record.

"I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly," he said.

He continued, "It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that RSS as an organisation has been contributing for national welfare, our culture, and everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation which is acting in this manner."

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge defended Suman saying if a member was speaking within the rules and not violating any rule, he or she should not be prevented from making his statement.

He went on to state that what Suman said was 'correct' and what Dhankhar was doing was not right.

The chairman said Kharge has indicated that the chair can intervene when there is transgression of rules.

"I agree with that. The member wasn't transgressing rules, he was trampling on the Constitution of India," he said.

"I will not permit a member to single out an organisation which is doing national service. This is a violation of the Constitution."

He went on to state that Suman's statement was a violation of Fundamental Rights and the Constitution.

"I declare that the member raised the issue which is not only against the rule (but also) against the Constitution of India," he said.

"RSS has all right to contribute to the national growth, for national development.

"To take exception that a member of this organisation cannot participate in the development of the nation is not only unconstitutional but beyond the rules," he said.

Dhankhar said RSS is an organisation which is 'a global think tank of the highest order'.

"I will not permit honourable member to single out an organisation which is doing national service," he further said, adding: "Under part 3 of the Constitution, this organisation RSS has all the rights to contribute for national growth, for national development."

He then called the next question to be taken up but again spoke on the RSS issue.

Dhankhar said he has noticed 'people are engaging in divisive activities', adding that 'this is a pernicious design, a sinister mechanism to run down the growth of the country'.

"I have reflected on several occasions that attempts being made within the country and outside to taint, tarnish, and demean our institutions, constitutional institutions, is to be deprecated by all of us. If we fail to do it, our silence on this occasion will resonate in our ears for years to come," he said.

"I have thoughtfully, after taking constitutional essence, constitutional spirit, rules of the house, ruled that any such observation is not only offensive to the Constitution, but offensive to the growth trajectory of the nation. Any organisation, including RSS, is duly entitled to contribute to the journey of this nation," he said.