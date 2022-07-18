News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dhankar files nomination as NDA vice-prez candidate

Dhankar files nomination as NDA vice-prez candidate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2022 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, on July 18, 2022. Photograph: TV GRAB*

"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.

"Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," he added.

 

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, Janata Dal-United chief Lalan Singh and Biju Janata Dal's Pinaki Misra were present as when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present.

Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Meet NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar
Meet NDA's Vice President nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar
Governor: 'I am really worried for Bengal'
Governor: 'I am really worried for Bengal'
Why Governor Dhankar is shooting darts at Mamata
Why Governor Dhankar is shooting darts at Mamata
Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha
Elect me to save democracy, says Yashwant Sinha
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into river in MP
12 killed as Maha-bound bus falls into river in MP
FIH chief Batra resigns, gives up IOC membership
FIH chief Batra resigns, gives up IOC membership
Durga Battalion To The Rescue!
Durga Battalion To The Rescue!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

WB governor takes on chief secy for ignoring summons

WB governor takes on chief secy for ignoring summons

NDA picks Mamata-baiter Dhankhar as VP choice

NDA picks Mamata-baiter Dhankhar as VP choice

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances