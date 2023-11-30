News
Rediff.com  » News » Dhami Celebrates With Rescued Workers

Dhami Celebrates With Rescued Workers

By REDIFF NEWS
November 30, 2023 10:19 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 celebrated the Igas Bagwal festival with family members of the 41 rescued workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel at his residence in Dehradun.

Rescue workers on November 28 night had pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days.

 

IMAGE: Dhami interacts with the rescued workers during the Igaas Bagwal festival celebrations. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dhami dances with the workers.

 

IMAGE: Dhami felicitates the family members of the rescued workers, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Rescued workers during the celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Dhami has dinner with the rescued workers and their family members.

 

IMAGE: Geeta and Pushkar Dhami pose for a picture with the rescued workers.

 

IMAGE: Dhami enquires about the health of the workers at the Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre in Uttarkashi, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Dhami hands over Rs 1 lakh cheques to rescued workers, here, below and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Dhami interacts with a rescued worker.

 

IMAGE: Dhami with family members of the workers at the health centre.

 

IMAGE: Dhami with health workers at the health centre.

 

IMAGE: Dhami with a rescued worker.

 

IMAGE: Dhami celebrates the safe rescue of the workers.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
