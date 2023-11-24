News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DGCA lists steps to deal with hacking aircraft navigation system

DGCA lists steps to deal with hacking aircraft navigation system

Source: PTI
November 24, 2023 15:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on measures to deal with threats from jamming and spoofing of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) amid reports of such interference in the Middle East.

The circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) and air traffic controllers. This includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment.

AAI is the country's ANSP, and air traffic controllers also come under it.

 

In a release on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has released an advisory circular on GNSS interference in the airspace.

The watchdog said the circular highlights the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, the various geographical areas where it has been observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems.

Generally, GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user's navigation system by giving false signals.

In the wake of the reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA formed an internal committee on October 4.

The committee took stock of the situation, sensitised operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on the subject.

After taking the inputs into account, DGCA said recommendations have been included in the circular for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) guidance on the matter.

Besides, the circular provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments to have a robust and immediate threat response.

According to DGCA, the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The circular gives the much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical roadmap and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner, it added.

GNSS is vital for aircraft navigation. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Air safety measures being compromised in India: Regulator
Air safety measures being compromised in India: Regulator
Tejas among half of DRDO's 55 projects hit by delay
Tejas among half of DRDO's 55 projects hit by delay
Mirage 2000: The plane that destroyed Pakistan terror camps
Mirage 2000: The plane that destroyed Pakistan terror camps
Urban consumption likely to propel GDP growth in Q2
Urban consumption likely to propel GDP growth in Q2
Why Salman Doesn't Do Comedy Anymore
Why Salman Doesn't Do Comedy Anymore
Vicky Prays For Sam Bahadur
Vicky Prays For Sam Bahadur
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
Govt to help citizens file deepfake FIRs against cos
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Airspace coordination in India helps airlines save big

Airspace coordination in India helps airlines save big

How GSAT-15 will help India's communications

How GSAT-15 will help India's communications

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances