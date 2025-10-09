IAF, 93, Displays Power and Pride

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd anniversary with a ceremonial parade at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.

The event honoured exceptional Air Warriors and showcased both heritage aircraft and modern assets like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Apache helicopters.

Emphasising indigenous strength and readiness, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh hailed the IAF's growth from modest origins to a global force.

The celebrations will culminate with an aerial display in Guwahati on November 9.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force helicopters fly past during the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

IMAGE: IAF personnel during Air Force Day celebrations. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh felicitates IAF officers on Air Force Day.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh speaks on the occasion.

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

IMAGE: Air force personnel during the Air Force Day celebrations.

IMAGE: Air force personnel march past during the celebrations.

IMAGE: Air Force personnel toss their rifles during the celebrations.

IMAGE: General Anil Chauhan interacts with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as Mrs Sarita Singh listens in.

IMAGE: General Chauhan makes a point to General Upendra Dwivedi.

IMAGE: A glimpse of the air show, here and below.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh inspects the parade.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff