Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2025 09:50 IST

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 30-day parole.

He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

 

The parole comes days ahead of polls in Delhi on February 5.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
