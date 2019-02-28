Deny terrorists safe haven, block their access to funds: US to Pak

February 28, 2019 11:15 IST

The United States has asked Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

This US statement came after India on Wednesday handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details"of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed in the Pulwama terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack by Pakistan-based JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, sparking outrage in the country.

"Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds," a State Department spokesperson said.

The ministry of external affairs handed over the dossier Pakistan's acting high commissioner on Wednesday.

It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to "take immediate and verifiable action" against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

Responding to reporters questions over the current situation between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson joined the White House and the Pentagon in urging the two countries to de-escalate their tension and avoid military to resolve their differences.

"The United States calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and for a return to stability," the spokesperson said.

"We urge both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, including through direct communication. Further military activity will exacerbate the situation," the spokesperson said.

Fearing an escalation of the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pentagon on Wednesday urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action.

The Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has been in contact with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Commander of US Central Command General Joseph Votel regarding India-Pakistan tensions.

“Acting Secretary Shanahan's focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Canada also called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Canada is gravely concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further military escalation,” Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

He called for a durable diplomatic solution to the existing problem between the India and Pakistan.

“Dialogue between India and Pakistan is needed to identify a durable diplomatic solution and maintain peace and security in the region,” Freeland said.

Canada remains steadfast in its support of the global fight against terrorism, the Canadian Foreign Minister said.

“We are committed to working with India, Pakistan and our international partners in this effort,” she said.

Following the Pulwama terror attack, India bombed and destroyed JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.