News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Denied ticket for LS polls, Rajasthan BJP MP joins Congress

Denied ticket for LS polls, Rajasthan BJP MP joins Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2024 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

IMAGE: BJP's Churu MP Rahul Kaswan joins Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Nw Delhi. Photograph: @RahulKaswanMP/X

After joining the Congress, Kaswan, who was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said he felt his "voice was not being heard" in the party.

Kharge welcomed him in the Congress fold, saying the party needs such people who have fought against power.

"I heartily welcome Rahul Kaswan ji on joining the Congress Party. I am happy that Rahul Kaswan ji, who fought against feudal people and have supported the farmers' issue, has joined the Congress Party," Kharge said.

"If people with such ideology keep joining the Congress party, then the BJP will certainly be decimated. The BJP has always been intimidating people, but we need people like Rahul Kaswan ji," he added.

The Congress chief also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in different languages across the country and said he wants to have a "mastery" on everything but continues his habit of intimidating people.

 

Speaking to reporters after joining the grand old party, Kaswan said, "My entire family was working with honesty and dedication in the region, but a time came where I felt that my voice was not being heard (in the BJP)."

"I felt that I will suffocate if I cannot raise the issues of my farmer brothers," he added.

Welcoming Kaswan into the Congress fold, Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said he took membership of the Congress party in Delhi in the presence of party chief Kharge.

"Undoubtedly Rahul Kaswanji's spirit of farmer welfare and public service will lend strength to public issues and strengthen the party organisation," Dotasra said.

Earlier announcing his decision to resign from the BJP and Lok Sabha membership, Kaswan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders for giving him the opportunity to represent Churu as the MP twice.

"Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the post of Member of Parliament," Kaswan posted on X.

"I express my gratitude to BJP national president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years, " he said.

The BJP had given ticket to paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan in place of two-time MP Kaswan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Raj: Can Cong Prevent BJP Clean Sweep?
Raj: Can Cong Prevent BJP Clean Sweep?
MUST READ! Why 6 Time Cong MP Joined BJP
MUST READ! Why 6 Time Cong MP Joined BJP
How BJP Uses Influencers To Win Over Voters
How BJP Uses Influencers To Win Over Voters
Are you paying property tax? If not, read this now
Are you paying property tax? If not, read this now
Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo
Why did news outlets withdraw Kate Middleton's photo
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for skipping summons
Warrant against Pragya Thakur for skipping summons
New rules bring cheer to vintage car owners in India
New rules bring cheer to vintage car owners in India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'

'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'

'Rahul seems like an angry young man'

'Rahul seems like an angry young man'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances