Woman, Son Found Murdered In Delhi Home; Police Investigate Robbery Angle

A woman and her son were tragically murdered in their Delhi home, prompting a police investigation into robbery and potential family connections to the crime.

Key Points A woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death in their Govindpuri home in Delhi.

Police suspect robbery as a motive, with indications that the perpetrators may have been known to the family.

Cash and jewellery were reported missing from the house, suggesting a possible burglary.

Multiple police teams are investigating the Delhi double murder, examining CCTV footage and questioning potential suspects.

Family members allege that a significant amount of cash was missing and are demanding immediate arrests in the Delhi murder case.

A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, with police suspecting robbery and a possible involvement of someone known to the family, police said.

The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her son, a 13-year-old class 7 student.

According to the police, a call about the killings was received at 1.11 am.

The bodies were discovered by the woman's husband, Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor, who returned home around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from the outside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

After entering the house, he found his wife and son with multiple stab injuries, the officer said.

The police found some cash and jewellery missing from almirahs, indicating a robbery.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, the officer said.

The police have filed a case of murder and burglary and formed multiple teams to crack the case.

Delhi Police Investigation Into Double Murder

Talking with the mediapersons, Joint CP, Southern Range, Vijay Kumar said, "We are investigating the case from every possible angle. So far, several leads and angles have emerged, and inquiries are being carried out on all of them."

He said the teams are confident that they will solve the case soon.

"We are searching for CCTV footage. We have obtained some CCTV clips, and there are certain individuals visible in them whom we are trying to identify. However, this is still part of a very preliminary investigation. One important thing is that the entry into the house appears to have been 'friendly'... meaning the victims may have known the person or persons involved," the officer said.

Kumar said there were indications that either one or at most two individuals carried out the crime.

"As I mentioned earlier, we are working on multiple angles, and the nature of this friendly entry is a very important lead in the investigation," he added.

Family Alleges Missing Cash, Demands Arrests

Family members alleged that cash worth Rs 8 to 10 lakh was missing and demanded an immediate arrest of the accused.

Victim Vishnu Sahu's brother said, "My sister-in-law and her son were stabbed multiple times on the back and stomach. When my brother returned home, he found the house locked from the outside."

"The moment he entered the house, he found blood everywhere. I got a call from my brother at around 1 am. I immediately rushed to the spot and found both the victims lying in a pool of blood. Police must investigate the case from every angle and arrest the accused at the earliest," he said.

Further Investigation and Allegations

Another family member, Gudiya, alleged that around Rs 10 lakh was missing from the house and claimed that the money had recently been received through a local committee arrangement.

She also alleged that after the incident, the family members tried to seek help from a police vehicle passing near their house, but it did not stop.

Police, however, said they are verifying all allegations made by the family and appropriate action would be taken if any lapse was found on the part of any personnel.

Investigators suspect the accused may have been familiar with the family or had prior access to the house, as there were no visible signs of forced entry, sources said.

Police teams are also examining CCTV footage from nearby lanes and questioning local residents, acquaintances, and people known to the family to establish the sequence of events leading to the murders.

Sources said the attackers were aware of her husband's timings and may have entered the house when the woman and her son were alone. Senior officers said technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and interrogation of suspects are underway to identify those involved in the killings.

More than eight teams have been formed to crack the murder case, a police officer said.

"The best teams are working on the case, and the accused will be arrested soon. We are examining every possible lead, including robbery, known persons, and movement of suspects seen in CCTV footage," the officer said.