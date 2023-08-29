News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi teacher booked for derogatory remarks in class

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2023 09:59 IST
A teacher has been booked for allegedly making pejorative remarks against a particular community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the remarks were made last week.

"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to kids.

 

"This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy's family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences.

Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
