News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Umar Khalid Granted 7 Days Bail

Umar Khalid Granted 7 Days Bail

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 18, 2024 19:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umar Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been granted interim bail to attend his cousin's wedding functions.

IMAGE: File image of former JNU student activist Umar Khalid. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Karkardooma court approved the bail for a period of seven days for this purpose.

Khalid is currently in judicial custody in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi violence.

 

The court granted interim bail to him from December 28 to January 3.

The Delhi high court is presently reviewing the regular bail applications of former JNU student Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots in Delhi in February 2020.

The Delhi police special cell arrested Khalid on September 14, 2020, under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier, while rejecting his bail plea, the trial court stated: "The high court analysed the case against the applicant and concluded that the allegations against the applicant are prima facie true, and that the embargo created by Section 43D(5) of UAPA squarely applies against the applicant. Hence, the applicant does not deserve bail. It is clear that the Hon'ble high court has meticulously considered the applicant's role and declined the relief sought by him," the special judge observed in the order passed on May 28, 2024.

The court further noted that since the high court had already dismissed the applicant's criminal appeal on October 18, 2022, and the applicant subsequently withdrew his petition before the Supreme Court, the order of this court dated March 24, 2022, has attained finality.

Therefore, the court cannot reassess the facts of the case or grant the relief requested by the applicant.

The trial court was addressing the second regular bail application filed on behalf of Umar Khalid, who is accused in the UAPA case related to the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid, arrested in September 2020, has been in custody since then.

He sought regular bail under Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Police
'This is the price you pay for speaking out against Modi'
'This is the price you pay for speaking out against Modi'
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
'A cricketer retires when he feels he's had enough'
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Mumbai One Of 5 Best Food Cities In The World!
Mumbai One Of 5 Best Food Cities In The World!
More like this
Umar Khalid completes 4 years in jail without trial
Umar Khalid completes 4 years in jail without trial
Khalid withdraws bail plea in SC after 13 adjournments
Khalid withdraws bail plea in SC after 13 adjournments

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances