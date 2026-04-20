Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 10 Accused Due To Lack Of Evidence

Ten individuals accused of involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots have been acquitted after a court found the prosecution's evidence insufficient to prove their guilt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court acquitted ten people in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The court stated that the prosecution failed to prove the charges of rioting, arson, and criminal conspiracy against the accused.

The judge could not identify the accused from video evidence presented by the prosecution.

Key prosecution witnesses did not witness the looting or torching of the shop in question.

A court here has acquitted 10 people in a case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing the case against the accused persons, against whom a case was registered at Bhajanpura police station for various penal offences, including rioting, arson, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant.

Lack of Evidence Leads to Acquittal

According to the prosecution, the accused were part of a riotous mob that looted and torched a commercial property in the area on February 24, 2020, during the communal riots.

In an order dated April 16, the judge noted that according to the prosecution, accused persons could be identified from a video clip of an incident of looting and vandalism at another nearby commercial property.

"However, despite my best efforts, I could not connect the faces of those rioters with any of the accused present before me today. In these circumstances, I am unable to accept the contention...," the judge said.

Witness Testimony Fails to Convict

He further said that from the testimonies of two key prosecution witnesses, it was clear that none of them had seen the incident of the shop being looted or torched.

"I find that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubts. All the accused are accordingly acquitted of all the charges framed against them," the judge said.

Charges of rioting and arson under the Indian Penal Code typically carry sentences ranging from several years to life imprisonment, depending on the severity and resulting damage. The police will likely review the evidence and witness statements to determine if further investigation or appeals are warranted in this case.