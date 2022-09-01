News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi returns to old excise regime with 350 govt liquor vends; boozers upset

Delhi returns to old excise regime with 350 govt liquor vends; boozers upset

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2022 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi returned to the old excise policy regime within a year on Thursday with the opening of nearly 350 government-run liquor vends and exit of private players from retail business, even as liquor lovers rued the absence of their favourite brands as well as discounts.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Excise department officials said brand registration is an ongoing process and more will be available in coming days.

 

"The day one of policy transition was satisfactory with nearly 350 government undertaking vends opening across the city. In the last 15 days, we registered around 400 brands and some more were registered even today.

"This will ensure all the popular brands back on the shelves in coming days as it takes time as supply follows production and dispatch after a brand is registered," said a senior officer from the excise department.

The department has so far issued 422 retail licences to four Delhi government undertakings -- DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS -- that have been directed to open 500 vends in the city in September.

A total of 700 liquor vends are planned to be operationalised by the four corporations by end of the year.

The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free have become a thing of the past for Delhi.

A liquor lover in Laxmi Nagar, Rajnish complained about no rebates or schemes being offered by the government vends. "Earlier I used to spend less and have more. Now, I will have to spend more to get my daily fix," he said.

Excise officials said teething troubles are expected to persist for some days but liquor supply and brand availability will improve in the coming days.

The stock of over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in July.

The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August, the officials said.

Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, said initial days of switching back to the old excise policy is not going to be easy.

Many L1 licensees (wholesalers) are in place and number of retail vends is likely to reach 500 within a month, Giri said.

"Stocks are already filling up in retail. However, consumers may find some popular products, especially imported ones, missing on shelves as they are yet to register, nor is there a clarity when will they register," he said.

"This will impact hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants where such products are popular. Prices will also go up as discounts are not permitted," Giri added.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation.

Out of 849 private vends issued licences under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi govt withdraws excise policy facing CBI probe
Delhi govt withdraws excise policy facing CBI probe
CBI issues LOC against 8 in excise policy scam
CBI issues LOC against 8 in excise policy scam
Govt vends to replace private liquor shops in Delhi
Govt vends to replace private liquor shops in Delhi
IMD now says Sep may see excess rains
IMD now says Sep may see excess rains
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Covid curbs led to leap in drugs via courier, say NCB
Covid curbs led to leap in drugs via courier, say NCB
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Delhi's new excise policy pains me: Hazare to Kejri

Delhi's new excise policy pains me: Hazare to Kejri

With LG nod to extension, Delhi gets its liquor back

With LG nod to extension, Delhi gets its liquor back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances