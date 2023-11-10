News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi puts off odd-even car rationing scheme

Delhi puts off odd-even car rationing scheme

Source: PTI
November 10, 2023 15:27 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 to November 20 as there has been a significant improvement in the national capital’s air quality due to rain.

IMAGE: A view of the New Delhi skyline as dense smog engulfs the city. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said the government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme may be taken if there's a sudden dip in air quality.

 

Rai had earlier said the scheme will be implemented in the city after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

On Tuesday, the apex court questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government's car-rationing scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as "all optics".

Anticipating further deterioration of the air quality post-Diwali, Rai on Monday announced that the scheme, which permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers, would be enforced between November 13 and November 20.

