Delhi-Pune Air India flight suffers bird hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2025 14:21 IST

Air India Pune-bound flight from Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Public Relations, Kolkata airport/ANI Photo

The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement.

It has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team, Air India said.

 

"Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune," it said.

The airline also said it is making all arrangements, including providing accommodation for the stranded passengers.

Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to passengers who opt for it, the airline said, adding that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi.

