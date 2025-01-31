HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi Polls: Candidates With Assets Over Rs 5 Crore...

By Archis Mohan/Business Standard
January 31, 2025 08:32 IST

Total assets of the 699 candidates are worth about Rs 3,952 crore...

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at Narendra Modi's election rally for the Delhi assembly elections, January 29, 2025. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Over 125 candidates (17.88 per cent of total) in the Delhi assembly polls have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore (50 million), according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the 699 candidates for 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

Among major parties, the average assets of a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate amount to about Rs 22.90 crore (Rs 220.9 million). The party has fielded 68 candidates in the polls.

Average assets of a Congress and an Aam Aadmi Party candidate stands at Rs 14.41 crore (Rs 144.1 million) and Rs 11.70 crore (Rs 117 million), respectively.

Both parties have fielded 70 candidates in the elections.

For the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has 68 candidates in the poll fray, average assets amount to about Rs 1.23 crore (10.23 million).

Total assets of the 699 candidates are worth about Rs 3,952 crore (Rs 39,520 million), the ADR analysis showed.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Archis Mohan/Business Standard
