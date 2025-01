The Election Commission will on Tuesday announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

IMAGE: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House.

Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.