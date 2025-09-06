HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 14 terrorists in Mumbai with RDX: Noida man nabbed for hoax threat

14 terrorists in Mumbai with RDX: Noida man nabbed for hoax threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 12:39 IST

x

Mumbai police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida for allegedly sending a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out blasts, an official said on Saturday.

Photograph: Courtesy @MumbaiPolice/X

The crime branch apprehended the accused, Ashwinikumar Supra, from his residence in Sector 79 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, within 24 hours of receiving the threat message, he said.

The message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, in which the sender had claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city with human bombs and 400 kgs of RDX and planted it in 34 vehicles to blow up the city, the official said.

 

The city police were on alert, as the threat was issued while they were making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival.

A case was registered at the Worli police station, and the crime branch took over the probe, he said.

The crime branch traced the sender's mobile phone number to Gautam Buddha Nagar, following which a police team travelled to Noida and apprehended the accused, the official said.

The arrested accused is being brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court, later in the day, he added.

The motive behind the hoax threat is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai on high alert after '34 human bombs with 400 kg of RDX' threat
Mumbai on high alert after '34 human bombs with 400 kg of RDX' threat
2 UP men duped of Rs 4.5L with fake jobs, stranded in Russia
2 UP men duped of Rs 4.5L with fake jobs, stranded in Russia
Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket
Actor held in Thane for running prostitution racket
2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail
2020 Delhi riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail
UP shopkeeper stunned by Rs 141 crore tax notice
UP shopkeeper stunned by Rs 141 crore tax notice

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!1:04

Gorgeous Neha Sharma Steals the Spotlight!

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport1:03

Shruti Haasan Makes a Stylish Appearance at the Airport

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan0:59

President Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV