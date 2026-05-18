HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Stage Anti-Terror Drill At Taj Hotel

Delhi Police Stage Anti-Terror Drill At Taj Hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 22:18 IST

x

Delhi Police conducted a realistic anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri to evaluate and enhance emergency response and coordination among various agencies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police conducted an anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel to assess emergency response.
  • The drill simulated armed terrorists entering the hotel and taking hostages.
  • Specialised units, including SWAT and Bomb Disposal Squad, participated in the exercise.
  • The SWAT team neutralised the simulated terrorists and rescued the trapped guests.
  • The exercise aimed to improve inter-agency coordination during a terror attack scenario.

Delhi Police conducted an anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri to assess emergency response capabilities and inter-agency coordination during a simulated terror attack scenario, an official said on Monday.

Simulated Terror Attack Scenario

The exercise under the supervision of senior officers of the New Delhi district, simulated the entry of armed terrorists into the hotel premises after opening fire and taking two to three persons hostage inside Mumtaz Hall, where around 400 people were present, police said.

 

According to the police, after a simulated PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 2.52 pm on May 16, local police teams, PCR vans, motorcycle patrol staff and anti-terror operation personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, a senior police officer said in a statement.

Specialised Units Involved

Specialised units, including SWAT, Special Cell, Bomb Disposal Squad, Crime Team, FSL, Delhi Fire Services, CAT ambulance services and Special Branch, participated in the drill.

A 13-member SWAT team later carried out the tactical intervention and "neutralised" the simulated terrorists while safely rescuing the trapped guests, police said.

Recovery and Conclusion

As part of the exercise, two AK-47 rifles, 30 live cartridges and eight empty cartridges were shown recovered. One injured guest was also evacuated to a hospital during the mock operation.

After anti-sabotage checks and restoration to normalcy, the exercise concluded around 4.30 pm.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Patna: ATS Stages Mock Drill at Taj
Patna: ATS Stages Mock Drill at Taj
Delhi Simulates Hostile Attack in City-Wide Civil Defence Drill
Delhi Simulates Hostile Attack in City-Wide Civil Defence Drill
Commandos storm Delhi malls to stop 'terrorists'
Commandos storm Delhi malls to stop 'terrorists'
'Terrorists' attack London as police gear up for Paris-style attack
'Terrorists' attack London as police gear up for Paris-style attack
India set for massive mock drill on Wednesday amid rising tension with Pak
India set for massive mock drill on Wednesday amid rising tension with Pak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Malaika spotted in gym outfit1:05

Malaika spotted in gym outfit

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway4:05

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts1:13

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO