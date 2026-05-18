Delhi Police Stage Anti-Terror Drill At Taj Hotel

Delhi Police conducted a realistic anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri to evaluate and enhance emergency response and coordination among various agencies.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police conducted an anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel to assess emergency response.

The drill simulated armed terrorists entering the hotel and taking hostages.

Specialised units, including SWAT and Bomb Disposal Squad, participated in the exercise.

The SWAT team neutralised the simulated terrorists and rescued the trapped guests.

The exercise aimed to improve inter-agency coordination during a terror attack scenario.

Delhi Police conducted an anti-terror mock drill at the Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri to assess emergency response capabilities and inter-agency coordination during a simulated terror attack scenario, an official said on Monday.

Simulated Terror Attack Scenario

The exercise under the supervision of senior officers of the New Delhi district, simulated the entry of armed terrorists into the hotel premises after opening fire and taking two to three persons hostage inside Mumtaz Hall, where around 400 people were present, police said.

According to the police, after a simulated PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 2.52 pm on May 16, local police teams, PCR vans, motorcycle patrol staff and anti-terror operation personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, a senior police officer said in a statement.

Specialised Units Involved

Specialised units, including SWAT, Special Cell, Bomb Disposal Squad, Crime Team, FSL, Delhi Fire Services, CAT ambulance services and Special Branch, participated in the drill.

A 13-member SWAT team later carried out the tactical intervention and "neutralised" the simulated terrorists while safely rescuing the trapped guests, police said.

Recovery and Conclusion

As part of the exercise, two AK-47 rifles, 30 live cartridges and eight empty cartridges were shown recovered. One injured guest was also evacuated to a hospital during the mock operation.

After anti-sabotage checks and restoration to normalcy, the exercise concluded around 4.30 pm.