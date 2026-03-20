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Home  » News » Delhi Youth Nabbed for Rs 90 Lakh Jewellery Theft to Support Drug Habit

Delhi Youth Nabbed for Rs 90 Lakh Jewellery Theft to Support Drug Habit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 18:58 IST

A Delhi youth was arrested for stealing approximately Rs 90 lakh in jewellery to fuel his drug addiction, highlighting the link between substance abuse and criminal activity.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old youth was arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing Rs 90 lakh worth of gold and diamond jewellery.
  • The accused, Sunny Sarkar, confessed to the crime, stating he needed the money to fund his drug addiction.
  • Police recovered 400 grams of stolen jewellery from Sarkar's possession.
  • CCTV footage helped police track Sarkar's movements from the crime scene to his residence.
  • Sarkar had previously been involved in petty thefts, but was never apprehended until this incident.

A youth was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 90 lakh from a house in northwest Delhi to fund his drug addiction, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Sunny Sarkar (22), a resident of Burari, was held with 400 grams of stolen jewellery on his possession, they added.

 

Police said the accused is a drug addict and had allegedly been involved in petty thefts, including stealing water meters, but was never caught.

Theft Details and Investigation

Sarkar allegedly targeted a house near Ramlila ground in Mukherjee Nagar after finding it unsecured. "He entered the house after the main gate opened easily and found the keys to the cupboard inside, and stole the jewellery," a senior officer said.

During the probe, police scanned CCTV footage from the area which showed the accused entering the house from the front and exiting through the rear, before walking towards Batra Bandh and later taking an e-rickshaw to Coronation Park.

During interrogation, Sarkar confessed to the crime and the entire amount stolen jewellery was recovered from his house, police said, adding that he had committed the theft to fund his drug habit.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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