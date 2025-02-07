Delhi LG orders probe into Kejriwal's Rs 15 cr poaching claim

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders that the Bharatiya Janata Party attempted to poach its candidates, officials said.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Meanwhile, the ACB team has reached AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence to carry forward its probe.

The probe was ordered just a day before the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly for which elections took place on February 5.

"The AAP has been making allegations that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party and join the BJP. The lieutenant governor has directed that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth," the LG office said in a letter to the chief secretary.

The direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office.

"The allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are very serious and call for an immediate investigation, as they have not furnished any proof or evidence to substantiate their claims such as details of phone calls or the individuals involved," Mittal said in his letter to the LG.

"I request you to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency to register an FIR and conduct a detailed probe regarding the alleged offer of Rs 15 crore to seven sitting AAP MLAs," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi assembly polls results.

The AAP candidates received offers from the BJP, promising ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides, he alleged.

Similar allegations were also made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Echoing Kejriwal's claims, AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra and Delhi Minister Mukesh Ahlawat, as well as AAP's sitting MLA and candidate from Dwarka, Vinay Mishra, claimed that they were approached with such offers.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly took place on February 5, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday.

The results will determine whether the AAP secures a third consecutive term in power or the BJP ends its 27-year wait to rule the capital.