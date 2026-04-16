Delhi ITIs to Get High-Tech Labs for Electric Vehicle and Power Electronics Training

Delhi's ITIs are being upgraded with state-of-the-art labs to provide advanced training in electric vehicles, power electronics, and automotive technologies, preparing students for the future of industry.

Key Points Delhi government invests in high-tech labs at four ITIs to boost training in power electronics, electric vehicles, and the automotive sector.

ITI Jahangirpuri will house a dedicated power electronics lab offering training in electrical control systems and renewable energy.

ITI Jail Road's welder lab will be upgraded with advanced welding machines and simulation-based training systems.

ITI Arab Ki Sarai will receive cutting-edge VR simulators for driving, welding, and painting training, along with modules on advanced vehicle systems.

HJB ITI, Mayur Vihar, will establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) lab focusing on battery management systems, EV charging infrastructure, and power electronics diagnostics.

The Delhi government will equip its four industrial training institutes (ITIs) with high-tech labs to train youngsters in power electronics, electric vehicles and the automotive sector.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative marks a significant step towards building a skilled, industry-ready workforce. "These modern labs will not only enhance technical capabilities but also give trainees exposure to real-world industrial practices, opening up opportunities for both employment and self-employment," she said.

The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Skill India and a technologically empowered youth, contributing to economic growth and self-reliance, she added.

Power Electronics Lab at ITI Jahangirpuri

As part of the plan, a dedicated power electronics lab will be established at ITI Jahangirpuri.

It will offer advanced training in power electronics, electrical control systems, industrial automation and renewable energy, said a Delhi CMO statement.

The lab will be equipped with modern systems such as programmable logic controller (PLC) kits, variable frequency drive (VFD) trainers, transformer trainers, motor control panels, relay and protection systems, solar PV training kits and smart energy monitoring systems.

The lab will provide trainees with hands-on experience in operating, diagnosing faults and maintaining modern electrical and power electronics systems.

Upgrading Welding and Automotive Labs

At ITI Jail Road (Hari Nagar), the existing welder lab will undergo a comprehensive upgrade, featuring advanced welding machines, simulation-based training systems and contemporary fabrication tools, enabling trainees to gain real-world exposure to industrial welding processes, the statement said.

The automotive labs at ITI Arab Ki Sarai (Nizamuddin) will also be upgraded with cutting-edge technology with the introduction of high-end Virtual Reality (VR) simulators for training in driving, welding and painting.

These simulators will allow trainees to learn complex skills in a safe, controlled and highly realistic environment. Specialised modules on advanced vehicle systems such as Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and airbags will be introduced.

Electric Vehicle Lab at HJB ITI

An Electric Vehicle (EV) lab will be set up at HJB ITI, Mayur Vihar, to strengthen the green mobility ecosystem and focus on next-generation automotive technologies, including battery management systems (BMS), electric motors, EV charging infrastructure and power electronics diagnostics.