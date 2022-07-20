News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath on Aug 25

Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath on Aug 25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2022 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said it will hear on August 25 a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath Scheme as it is yet to receive the files of pleas transferred to it by the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Aspirants get themselves registered under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, at Surankote, in Poonch. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the apex court on July 19 transferred all the pleas pending before it challenging the scheme.

The top court has also asked the high courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs against the Agnipath scheme pending before them to the Delhi high court or keep it pending till a decision from the Delhi high court is delivered, if the petitioners before it so desires.

 

On Wednesday, a bench of Delhi high court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the transferred petitions are not before it and the matter be listed for hearing after two weeks.

The court will hear the matter on August 25.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Protests had erupted in several states soon after the scheme was announced last month.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Admiral: 'Objectives of Agnipath are political'
Admiral: 'Objectives of Agnipath are political'
Was This The Right Time For Agnipath?
Was This The Right Time For Agnipath?
Explaining Young India's Anger Over Agnipath
Explaining Young India's Anger Over Agnipath
VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?
VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?
Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting service charges
Delhi HC stays guidelines prohibiting service charges
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
Madame Tussauds Comes To Noida
Madame Tussauds Comes To Noida
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Beware Of Agnipath!

Beware Of Agnipath!

Nothing Surprising About Agnipath

Nothing Surprising About Agnipath

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances