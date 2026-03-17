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Home  » News » Delhi HC summons Arnab Goswami in defamation case

Delhi HC summons Arnab Goswami in defamation case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 17, 2026 17:26 IST

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Arnab Goswami faces a defamation lawsuit as the Delhi high court summons him over allegations of falsely linking the Istanbul Congress Centre to the Congress party.

Delhi HC summons Arnab Goswami

IMAGE: Managing Director and Editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi high court summons Arnab Goswami in a defamation case filed by the Congress party.
  • The Congress alleges Goswami falsely claimed the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is their office.
  • The court refused to issue an interim injunction against the content at this stage.
  • An earlier FIR was filed against Goswami and Amit Malviya for propagating the same claim, but investigation was stayed by the Karnataka HC.

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued summons to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a defamation case by the Congress, which alleged that he had falsely claimed that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the political party.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, however, refused to order an interim injunction against the content in the matter at this stage, observing that the broadcast was published in May 2025.

 

The party's counsel alleged that the defendant made the false claim in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the content 'continues to damage' the party's reputation.

"I am asking for an injunction (in the lawsuit)... I will also ask that the content be stayed... Offending content continues to do damage. People are still talking about it. They have admitted it is false," the counsel submitted.

"Let's see. May 15, 2025, was the broadcast.... I will give you a short date," Justice Pushkarna said.

The court asked Goswami to file a response to the plea for interim relief within four weeks and listed the matter for hearing on May 19.

"Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons," the court ordered.

Background of the Defamation Claim

In May 2025, the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell head, Shrikant Swaroop B N, also filed a complaint to the Bengaluru police against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and Goswami accusing them of running false information.

The complaint, which was registered as an FIR, claimed that Malviya and Goswami "maliciously propagated the fabricated claim" that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the Indian National Congress.

It alleged that the actions of Malviya and Goswami were set against the volatile backdrop of strained relations between India and Turkey, driven by the latter's perceived support for Pakistan.

Investigation in the case was stayed by the Karnataka high court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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